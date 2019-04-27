Chinese Moviegoers Attack Man for Spoiling Avengers: Endgame - Reports

A man was beaten up in cinema in Hong Kong for spoiling the plot of the Avengers: Endgame, TVBS reported Saturday citing witnesses.
According to the broadcaster, the man left the movie hall after watching the film and started leaking spoilers, shouting at the people who were staying in line to see the film. This sort of behaviour enraged some fans that attacked him.
Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking Avengers: Endgame spoilers https://t.co/cZuUFwlH1S pic.twitter.com/66M2iF5f1i— Weird News (@weirdnews) 26 апреля 2019 г.
Avengers: Endgame finalises numerous stories shown in the Marvel cinematic universe, with the audience following classes comics characters in 22 different movies that have been released over the last decade.
