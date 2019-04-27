Chinese Moviegoers Attack Man for Spoiling Avengers: Endgame - Reports

The premiere of the film Avengers: Endgame took place on 25 April in most countries. Some cinema chains in the US even switched to a 24-hour schedule so that a maximum number of viewers could watch the blockbuster.

A man was beaten up in cinema in Hong Kong for spoiling the plot of the Avengers: Endgame, TVBS reported Saturday citing witnesses.

According to the broadcaster, the man left the movie hall after watching the film and started leaking spoilers, shouting at the people who were staying in line to see the film. This sort of behaviour enraged some fans that attacked him.

Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking Avengers: Endgame spoilers https://t.co/cZuUFwlH1S pic.twitter.com/66M2iF5f1i — Weird News (@weirdnews) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​Photos from the scene shared in social media show the man receiving medical treatment following the incident.

Avengers: Endgame finalises numerous stories shown in the Marvel cinematic universe, with the audience following classes comics characters in 22 different movies that have been released over the last decade.