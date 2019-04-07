Three Men Die After Alleged Drug Orgy in Nigeria

According to the Daily Post, three men have died after "having a foursome with a woman" at a hostel in Ihiagwa, Nigeria.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Sunshine Lodge, a hostel in Ihiagwa near the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) on 2 April.

Two men, believed to be students at the Federal University of Technology, were pronounced dead soon after allegedly participating in an orgy in the Nigerian state of Imo.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found three men and a woman completely naked and unconscious. The men were students of the university and had been using drugs, according to the police.

The room where the incident transpired was littered with bottles of codeine, packets of tramadol, India hemp and vodka, as well as other drugs, the police said.

Later, state police commissioner Rabiu Ladodo confirmed the death of the third man.

"I just got the information today that he has died. He died in the hospital where he was admitted," Rabiu Ladodo said, as quoted by the Daily Post.

He added that the woman the three men were with, Onyinyechi Okafor, is still alive, saying "I learnt that her condition is stable."