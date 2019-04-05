Australian Treasurer Furious About Vandals Drawing Hitler's Mustache on Posters

Vandals have defaced election posters featuring Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg drawing Hitler's mustache and devil horns on his face in Hawthorn, in Melbourne's inner-east. The act of vandalism reportedly occurred on 3 April.

The treasurer, who is Jewish, has condemned the recent vandal attack as "cowardly" and "unacceptable".

"Regardless of one's political persuasion, vandalism is unacceptable. It's one thing for these cowards to graffiti a sign, but it's another thing altogether to invoke the horrors of the Holocaust and the evils of Hitler and the Nazis. These people should be ashamed of themselves", Josh Frydenberg stated.

Writing on one defaced poster describes the minister as a "right-wing fascist".

Josh Frydenberg campaign posters vandalised with 'unacceptable' Hitler references https://t.co/IzrfZoQ8mT pic.twitter.com/Q0qM4q352T — Melbourne Informer (@melbourneinform) 4 апреля 2019 г.

Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered his first budget plan on 2 April, pledging billions of dollars for tax cuts, major road upgrades, and health care.

One of the biggest savings projects was a plan to improve the way welfare beneficiaries declare their incomes, which the administration anticipates will add $2 billion to its coffers, according to reports.