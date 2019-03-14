Register
05:14 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison, are shown in this November 1963 photo.

    ‘Hidden Treasure’: Rare Beatles Record Sells for More Than $12,000 on eBay

    © AP Photo /
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A rare Beatles record featuring the rock band’s debut single “Love Me Do” was auctioned on eBay Wednesday after it was accidentally donated to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity in Midhurst, West Sussex.

    "This was like finding hidden treasure," a BHF area manager recently told Sky News of seeing the seven-inch demo of the single in a box of other donated records.

    ​"We have tried to find out who the donor is, but we have no idea. However, their generosity means we can raise even more money to fund our lifesaving heart research," Davies added.

    The winning bid for the record was £9,400 ($12,488).

    All of the money generated from selling the record will go toward the charity, which funds research related to heart and circulatory diseases.

    The record was part of a small press run made for radio stations, shortly before the band rocketed to superstardom. 

    KKK Gets Go Ahead for Cross-Lighting Pro-Confederate Flag Rally in South Carolina
    © Flickr/ arete13
    ‘The Message it Spreads is Hatred’: KKK Hood, Robe Sell for $3,000 at US Auction

    "Around 250 were made back in 1962 to send to radio stations," the eBay description states.

    "They were turned down by Decca [a British record label] just before this period. Had this demo not been sent around to all these radio stations, you may have never heard of The Beatles today!"

    The debut single "Love Me Do" was first released in the UK on October 5, 1962. It was released in the US two years later, where it topped the charts.

    Related:

    Land of Funky Music: Five Things You Didn't Know About Algeria and its Elections
    Richard Branson Mocked Online Over Aid-Themed Music Fest on Venezuelan Border
    "This is America"? Race, Music and Politics Collide
    Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley in Talks to Buy HMV After Music Retailer Goes Bust
    Do You Still Listen to R Kelly's Music?
    Tags:
    charity, auction, single, music, the Beatles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse