IKEA Promises 'Ultimate Bedroom Satisfaction' With Own Kama Sutra Book

The Swedish furniture company IKEA has released a new video advertisement featuring the company's own version of the famous book of love — Kama Sutra. However, the book, which is described as "the ultimate guide to bedroom satisfaction", may disappoint those who were expecting to find depictions of spicy positions with a Nordic flavour.
In reality, IKEA's "Kama Sutra" is actually the company's new catalogue, featuring 19 ways to furnish your bedroom in a creative way with various design ideas referring to the names of sex positions, some of which are described in Kama Sutra and others simply made-up. One room design, called "the doggy style", features a cushion for your four-legged friend (if you have one), while another is called "the widely open", boasting an easily accessible open wardrobe.
READ MORE: IKEA Sued for Male-Only Brochure Over Harm to Status of Jewish Orthodox Women
The company has previously used a Kama Sutra theme in its advertisements. On St. Valentine's Day in 2014 the company published a picture of two chairs intertwined in a in such a way that it was referring to one of the positions described in the book of love.
All comments
Show new comments (0)