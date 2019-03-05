IKEA Promises 'Ultimate Bedroom Satisfaction' With Own Kama Sutra Book

This isn’t the first time that the furniture company resorts to sexual themes in its advertisements, showcasing an extra flare of Swedish creativity. The last time IKEA released an ad like this was in 2014, on St. Valentine's Day.

The Swedish furniture company IKEA has released a new video advertisement featuring the company's own version of the famous book of love — Kama Sutra. However, the book, which is described as "the ultimate guide to bedroom satisfaction", may disappoint those who were expecting to find depictions of spicy positions with a Nordic flavour.

In reality, IKEA's "Kama Sutra" is actually the company's new catalogue, featuring 19 ways to furnish your bedroom in a creative way with various design ideas referring to the names of sex positions, some of which are described in Kama Sutra and others simply made-up. One room design, called "the doggy style", features a cushion for your four-legged friend (if you have one), while another is called "the widely open", boasting an easily accessible open wardrobe.

The company has previously used a Kama Sutra theme in its advertisements. On St. Valentine's Day in 2014 the company published a picture of two chairs intertwined in a in such a way that it was referring to one of the positions described in the book of love.