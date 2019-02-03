Register
    Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson gestures as he arrives at the Ticketpro Dome for the Clarkson, Hammond and May Live Show held in Johannesburg on June 10, 2015

    Jeremy Clarkson Says He Enjoys Lesbian Porn in Denial of Homophobia Accusations

    Stefan Heunis
    Society
    The Grand Tour co-hosts' mocking of LGBT stereotypes irked an openly gay British celebrity who branded the show "f***ing pathetic and actually homophobic".

    Jeremy Clarkson, the lead host of Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour, was forced to apologise after the show's latest episode stirred public outrage over controversial gay jokes.

    The episode in question, released on 25 January, featured the trio of presenters driving across Colombia to photograph animals. 

    Clarkson, a former Top Gear star, opted for a Jeep Wrangler, which co-host James May pointed out was a "very popular car with the gay community". Clarkson replied, "What is it — lesbian, bacon, transgender?"

    New F-Word? Angry Google Employees Say Phrase 'Family Friendly' is 'Homophobic' – Report

    Another co-host, Richard Hammond, then suggested that Clarkson should wear a proper outfit to better suit his vehicle — "maybe some nice chaps, suede but ventilated at the back" — with the song It's Raining Men, widely considered a gay anthem, playing on the Jeep's stereo.

    Will Young, an openly gay British singer and actor, said he was "pissed and fed up" with the show. "I want Amazon Prime and the producers of Grand Tour to meet young LGBT [people] who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives," he wrote in a scathing online rant, also threatening to report the show to Ofcom, the UK's broadcasting watchdog.

    Meanwhile, Guardian contributor Fiona Sturges called the ex-Top Gear trio "bigoted immature babies of men".

    Clarkson, said he was sorry for "causing some upset" to Will Young and argued with a tongue-in-cheek comment, saying that he's not a homophobe as he enjoys "watching lesbians on the internet".

    "Many gay people who'd seen the show said they couldn't see a problem," he wrote in a column for The Sun. "None of my leftie friends could either. One even said I should tell him to stop being so gay."

    While Young's claims drew support from members of the LGBTQ+ community, Clarkson's fans were quick to praise his apology, saying that technically, the fact that he watches lesbian porn should qualify him as gay-friendly.

    Journalist Piers Morgan also entered the debate, calling Will Young's comments a "repulsive over-reaction".

