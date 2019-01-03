Scary Spice? Oklahoma Man Shoots Up Local Taco Bell Over Sauce Mishap (PHOTO)

Note to self: Never get between a man and his taco sauce.

Employees of an Oklahoma City-based Taco Bell restaurant kicked off their New Year's Eve on a terrible note after a customer opted to shoot out the establishment's drive-thru window over taco sauce.

According to The Oklahoman, the restaurant's staff found themselves in hot sauce — er, water — after 1 a.m. on Monday when the upset customer fired off a round to show his displeasure, then entered the eatery, sending those inside running for shelter.

© Screenshot/WNEP Customer shoots up Oklahoma City Taco Bell over sauce mishap

"It appears that there was some type of confrontation with an employee through the drive-thru. A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset," Master Sgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department, told local station KFOR.

"The suspect then entered the business, got out and came inside the business. The employees locked themselves in the bathroom. He apparently left. It's unclear exactly what he did while he was in there as they were hiding."

No injuries were reported. Local law enforcement officials are calling on residents to report any tips to their crime stoppers line as they work to track down the individual.

New Year's Eve also brought misfortune to a McDonald's employee in Florida after a customer, upset with the restaurant's straw policy, decided to vent his frustration by attacking the worker. That customer, identified as Daniel Taylor, has since been arrested and charged on two simple battery charges.