‘It's Called Self-Defense': US Woman on Racist Rant Brandishes Knife (VIDEO)

Oregonian Emora Roberson was stopping by a strip mall in McMinnville to pick up some last-minute Christmas gifts when she suddenly found herself being threatened with a knife.

Roberson told The Oregonian in an article published Friday that the abrupt encounter occurred moments after she and her family pulled off of Oregon Route 99W and parked their KIA Sedona next to a pick-up truck.

"My daughter was fast asleep, and this woman was basically trying to get into our car," she told the publication, noting that the woman initiated the confrontation because she was ticked off with the way her aunt had parked.

It wasn't until the upset woman pulled out a knife that Roberson whipped out her phone to record the interaction. In addition to wielding the knife, the footage shows the woman yelling out racial slurs to the family.

"This b***h is really trying to stab him [Roberson's boyfriend]," Roberson can be heard saying in the recording, before the unidentified woman interjects.

"No I ain't trying to stab nobody, it's called self-defense you stupid n***er b***h," the driver says before suddenly forcibly closing the front passenger door on Roberson. "You motherf**ker!"

The video cuts off with the woman yelling out, "see what f**king happens you goddamn n***er."

Roberson and her family later drove out of the town after informing the McMinnville Police Department about the violent incident, which is currently under investigation.