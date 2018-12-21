Show Must Go on: Chorister Faints on Stage During Performance in Romania (VIDEO)

A peculiar situation occurred during a Chorus of the School of Art performance at Christmas concert in the town's Cultural Center on 16 in Radauti, north-eastern Romania.

A chorister fainted on stage during a Christmas carol performance, but his fellow singers continued on with the show despite noticing him falling.

One of the students stepped back and quickly covered the unconscious singer with a curtain. Reportedly, the boy has been taken over by people behind the scenes. He did not need to go to a hospital as he soon regained consciousnesses, according to local media reports. Why, exactly the boy fainted in the first place remains unclear.

The video of the incident has been captured by a person who witnessed the performance and posted online.