Researchers: How Nanoparticles and Lasers Can Help Find Tooth Enamel Microcracks

The research has been published by Laser Physics Letters.
Early diagnosis of caries and enamel microcracks is of great importance for the prevention of tooth diseases. Russian physicists have suggested a laser-induced fluorescent diagnostics method to cope with the problem. Teeth are treated with a special compound after which they are exposed to laser radiation.
"Our experiments involved the use of a laser electronic spectro-analyser and a fluorescence video imaging system. A model compound for the preliminary enamel treatment included aluminium phthalocyanine in the form of nanoparticles (nAlPc) and Protelan MST-35 (sodium myristoyl sarcosinate and sodium methyl cocoyl taurate; both are widely used in makeup and kinds of toothpaste)," Prof. Viktor Loshchenov of MEPhI told RIA.
Statistical analysis of the results revealed a statistically significant difference between the k dc (coefficient of diagnostics contrast) of the studied groups. It has been concluded that the method could be very useful in stomatology for detecting microcracks on the surface of "healthy" teeth.
