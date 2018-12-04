Register
01:02 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, July 11, 2013 photo, the Tumblr logo is displayed at Nasdaq, in New York. Yahoo has paid $1.1 billion to buy the blogging site Tumblr in one of this year's most buzzed-about deals. Now, Tumblr is flaunting its hipster credentials with a first-ever breakdown of the year's hottest trends, topics and celebrities. The retrospective starts Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, with an exploration of 20 categories ranging from the most popular musical groups to the most interesting architecture of 2013.

    Tumblr Tightens Grip: Users Mourn as Platform Announces Ban on Adult Content

    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tumblr, one of the oldest blogging platforms on the web with a generally permissive attitude to adult-centered content, recently announced that it will permanently ban adult content, including explicit sexual content and most nudity, from its platform on December 17.

    Since Tumblr was founded in 2007, it has been a go-to place for risque content barred from other social media sites like Facebook or Instagram — so the announcement has users mourning the loss of the platform to share and discuss their preferred porn and adult content. Naturally, they've taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and disapproval. While some users criticized Tumblr's flagging algorithm, which appears to be banning innocuous content, others predicted the demise of the platform, which is heavily reliant on adult content. Still others simply begged Tumblr to change its mind.

    According to Tumblr's blog post announcing the change, adult content refers to photos, videos or GIFS that show "real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples" as well as any photos, videos, GIFS or illustrations of sexual acts. The company's announcement comes a few days after Download.com revealed that the Tumblr app has been missing from the iOS App Store since November 16 due to child pornography that made it past the site's filters.

    In its blog post, Tumblr also outlines examples of exceptions to the new policy change, stating that "exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery," will still be permitted on the site. In addition, written erotica, nudity connected to political or newsworthy speech as well as nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations, will still be allowed on Tumblr.

    For now, Tumblr is emailing users who have posted adult content identified by algorithms on the site and notifying them that their posts will be deleted after December 17. In addition, the blogging site announced that its users will have a chance to appeal Tumblr's decisions in situations where they think the platform may have deleted their posts in error.

    Tumblr CEO Jeff D'Onofrio also posted about the policy change, writing that "as Tumblr continues to grow and evolve, and our understanding of our impact on our world becomes clearer, we have a responsibility to consider that impact across different age groups, demographics, cultures and mindsets."

    "We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content, we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves," he added.

    Related:

    Nowhere is Safe: France Will Hunt for Tax Cheating on Social Media
    'Me Voting in 2016 vs 2018' Meme Floods Social Media Amid US Midterms
    Journalist on Social Media Bans: Upcoming Midterms Is Primary Reason for Purge
    'Propping Up Europe No More': Brexit Themed Coin Raises Tensions on Social Media
    Shockwaves on Social Media as Rising UK Model Suddenly Dies at 21
    Tags:
    policy change, nudity, content, adults, Tumblr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse