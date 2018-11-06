The Real Hamburglar: McDonald's Worker Sent Home for Tardiness Robs Sister Store

Not wanting the whole day to go to waste, a 19-year-old McDonald's employee in San Antonio, Texas, decided to rob a sister store last week after his manager sent him home for showing up to his first day of work late.

David Gomez-Beltran, the dismissed McDonald's employee, reportedly got away with roughly $1,500 on Thursday after he arrived at a different McDonald's franchise located some five miles from his home branch, local Texas news station KSAT reported. The teenager managed to make his way to the register after informing the on-duty manager that he'd been directed to the establishment to help out.

Things escalated within moments after the manager directed David to the kitchen area to fill out some paperwork. As the pair walked toward the employee area, the teenager pulled out a black handgun and instructed the manager to empty the safe.

© Courtesy of Bexas County Sheriff's Office David Gomez-Beltran captured on surveillance footage

It wasn't until other managers from the region arrived at the robbed McDonald's to review the surveillance footage that David was identified. The manager who'd previously ordered David to go home for the day also noted to responding officers that David had asked a series of questions about security cameras and robbery protocols while he was waiting for his ride home, according to KSAT.

However, once David was identified by police, it was discovered that his twin brother, Rey Gomez-Beltran, was wanted on an unrelated warrant for assault causing a bodily injury. Though Rey was also found to be employed by the fast food chain, it's unclear if the brothers worked at the same establishment.

The pair weren't apprehended by law enforcement officials until Friday, when officials spotted Rey's vehicle leaving an apartment complex. Although officers were later led on a car chase after Rey refused to pull over, the pursuit eventually came to a close after Rey crashed his vehicle, damaging two others in the process, according to a statement released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

© Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office Rey Gomez-Beltran was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and assault causing bodily injury.

David, who broke his leg during the crash, was charged with aggravated robbery, and Rey was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and for the outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

It's unclear if the funds were retrieved by officers. However, they did find a black handgun under the passenger's seat where David was seated.