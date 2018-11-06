Register
00:49 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)

    The Real Hamburglar: McDonald's Worker Sent Home for Tardiness Robs Sister Store

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Not wanting the whole day to go to waste, a 19-year-old McDonald's employee in San Antonio, Texas, decided to rob a sister store last week after his manager sent him home for showing up to his first day of work late.

    David Gomez-Beltran, the dismissed McDonald's employee, reportedly got away with roughly $1,500 on Thursday after he arrived at a different McDonald's franchise located some five miles from his home branch, local Texas news station KSAT reported. The teenager managed to make his way to the register after informing the on-duty manager that he'd been directed to the establishment to help out.

    Things escalated within moments after the manager directed David to the kitchen area to fill out some paperwork. As the pair walked toward the employee area, the teenager pulled out a black handgun and instructed the manager to empty the safe.

    David Gomez-Beltran captured on surveillance footage
    © Courtesy of Bexas County Sheriff's Office
    David Gomez-Beltran captured on surveillance footage

    It wasn't until other managers from the region arrived at the robbed McDonald's to review the surveillance footage that David was identified. The manager who'd previously ordered David to go home for the day also noted to responding officers that David had asked a series of questions about security cameras and robbery protocols while he was waiting for his ride home, according to KSAT.

    GoFundMe campaign collects tens of thousands for US high school teacher who was arrested after fighting with 14-year-old student.
    © Screenshot/ 톡톡뉴스
    Campaign Collects Tens of Thousands for US Teacher Arrested After School Fight (VIDEO)

    However, once David was identified by police, it was discovered that his twin brother, Rey Gomez-Beltran, was wanted on an unrelated warrant for assault causing a bodily injury. Though Rey was also found to be employed by the fast food chain, it's unclear if the brothers worked at the same establishment.

    The pair weren't apprehended by law enforcement officials until Friday, when officials spotted Rey's vehicle leaving an apartment complex. Although officers were later led on a car chase after Rey refused to pull over, the pursuit eventually came to a close after Rey crashed his vehicle, damaging two others in the process, according to a statement released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

    Rey Gomez-Beltran was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and assault causing bodily injury.
    © Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
    Rey Gomez-Beltran was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and assault causing bodily injury.

    David, who broke his leg during the crash, was charged with aggravated robbery, and Rey was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and for the outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

    It's unclear if the funds were retrieved by officers. However, they did find a black handgun under the passenger's seat where David was seated.

    Tags:
    Arrest, Robbery, McDonald's, San Antonio, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse