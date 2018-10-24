Register
04:59 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray dies after attempting stunt in music video

    Canadian Rapper Dies While Performing Stunt For Music Video

    © Screenshot/ Jon James
    Society
    Get short URL
    320

    Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray was killed over the weekend as he attempted to execute a stunt that involved him walking on the wing of an airborne plane as he spit his verses.

    A statement released by a representative of McMurray notes that the 34-year-old, Calgary-born artist had been training for months before disaster struck as he attempted the stunt while flying over Vernon, British Columbia.

    "As Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct," the statement reads. "Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly."

    Woman launches verbal attack on restaurantgoers after hearing them speak Spanish
    © Screenshot/ALT-Immigration
    WATCH: US Woman Harasses Spanish-Speaking Family, Demands Passport

    "Jon was an incredibly passionate person and was always smiling. He filled everyone around him with positivity, and never spoke poorly about another person. He truly had a heart of gold," the release added.

    The Cessna's pilot was later able to gain control of the plane and land safely. No other injuries were reported. McMurray's body was found in a farmer's field near the small community of Westwold.

    "We were harvesting our 2018 corn crops and we — me and my mom — were in the house when we heard a plane dive bomb over top," local farmer Sydney Fox told Global News. "And then, not even an hour later, I get a call from my dad saying that there are people in our neighbor's field."

    After getting off the phone with her father, Fox began searching for what she believed to be a missing dog — not the body of McMurray.

    "I was driving down the edge of the field when I saw a red and black shape, so I drove up to it and found a dead body in the field… in a crater," she said of the discovery.

    ​McMurray posted footage on his Instagram account earlier this month of him practicing an airplane stunt while singing his song "The Man."

    News of McMurray's death has caused a variety of reactions from netizens, with some criticizing the musician's management team, but others offering their praises of the artist and condolences.

    McMurray is survived by his wife, parents and brother. A GoFundMe page was launched on Monday to help McMurray's family cover the costs of his "Celebration of Life." The remainder of the funds will be used to foot the bill to finalize content McMurray had created prior to his death. Any money generated from his work will later be donated to charity.

    An investigation by a coroner and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is ongoing.

    Related:

    Kid Rapper Arrested At Georgia Mall Following Confrontation with Cop (VIDEO)
    New York City Rapper Hollywood Play Shot Dead in Front of Queens Club
    No Business Like Show Business: Kanye West Helps Homeless Rapper
    UK Journo Faces Death Threats Over French Rapper's 'Kill White Babies' Video
    Black French Rapper Faces Charges for Singing 'Kill White Babies'
    Tags:
    Death, rapper, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse