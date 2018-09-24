Shocking Discovery Reveals Why 5,300 Year-Old Mummy Was Heavily 'Tattooed'

Prehistoric doctors appear to have boasted a wealth of knowledge of an early version of acupuncture, and their patient could have indeed benefited from it.

In a most astonishing discovery, scientists seems to have finally deciphered the markings on the skin of Otzi, an iceman, who lived an estimated 5,300 years ago, and they came to believe those were used to treat his multiple ailments, The Daily Star reported.

More specifically, researchers at the Institute for Mummy Research in Bolzano, in the north of Italy, came to believe the iceman, who previously made headlines when his mummy was unearthed in the 1990s, battled a range of chronic medical conditions, namely he had rotting teeth, knackered joints and stomach ulcers. Most interestingly, though, the woes couldn’t have slipped the attention of prehistoric doctors, who, aware of most sophisticated aspects of the human body like acupuncture points, apparently attempted to cure the diseases.

For instance, researchers spotted traces of birch polypore fungi in Otzi's belongings which is known to possess anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties. They also found bracken which was used to combat intestinal parasites, and as many as 61 cold dust tattoos, or more likely inkings, scattered over the iceman’s body, which apparently correspond to traditional acupuncture points.

Earlier this year, scientists found proofs that the mummified man Otzi, discovered in 1991 on an Alpine glacier, died from an arrow injury.