Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Circle of Light Int'l Fest Opens in Moscow

A significant event and a tourist pearl of the Moscow autumn, the Festival awaited by the citizens and visitors of the capital every year – the 8th Circle of Light International Festival is going to become the most striking open-air event.

The Festival is opening on September 21, 2018, with a multimedia show which is called the Carnival of Light at the Grebnoy Channel. The show will tell the audience а mysterious story of a wandering festival coming to the city at nightfall giving a show to the citizens and leaving with a dawn. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy reruns of the Carnival of Light on September 22 and 23.

The closing show of the festival will take place on 25 September 2018 at the same place, Grebnoy Channel. It is dedicated to the Russian-Japanese cross year. Spectators will be amazed by a 40-minute show of Japanese Hanabi famous for its uniqueness, beauty and size. Big caliber shells will be used in the show while the biggest ones will burst in half a mile effect in sky!

This year the light show atwill unite the façades of three theaters: Bolshoi Theatre, Maly Theatre and RAMT (Russian Academic Youth Theatre). Three buildings will make it possible to create the 270-degree video projection.

During the festival, the allegoric light novel about Spartakus, his fight for personal freedom and spiritual liberation will be shown there. Also, you will be able to watch two thematic light shows of the previous editions: Celestial Mechanics and Timeless; as well as finalists' works of ART VISION Classic Competition.

Circle of Light in Moscow Parks

Two Moscow tourist places will become festival sites for the first time in a history of the Circle of Light, there will be Kolomenskoe Museum-Reserve and Museum of the Great Patriotic War at Poklonnaya Gora. Moreover, the festival will traditionally illuminate Tsaritsyno Park.

Kolomenskoe Museum-Reserve invites everyone to its space of impressions. Kolomenskoe park will turn into an amazing magic world. Park visitors will see fabulous masks and mysterious animals coming to life, fantastic trees bearing golden fruits, Cinderella's carriage turning into a pumpkin while Ole Lukøje will invite everyone to the Dreamworld.

The light novels dedicated to the Military history of Russia and Moscow will be shown on the façade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War at Poklonnaya Gora. Also, guests will enjoy the 15-minute VJing performance accompanied by music and songs of the Second World War.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Time Magazine Puts Moscow's Central Park on 2018 List of World's Greatest Places

In the days of the festival, thewill become an amazing space of light. This year not only the well-loved waltzing fountains on Tsaritsyno Pond will fascinate the festival goers but two brand new performances, which will be shown on the façade of the Grand Tsaritsyno Palace. One of them is a story of a bird, which will make a journey to the world famous places together with the audience.

Another is an audiovisual show about the future world where nature and technology coexist harmoniously. The futuristic theme will be amped up by BIONIC PORTAL light installations harmoniously blended with the natural environment of Tsaritsyno park. Using the AR technologies it will be easy to scan installations with a camera of mobile phones and watch animals of ecosystems of the future world on the screen.

On September 24 on stage in front of the Grand Tsaritsyno Palace, there will be a music concert of Dmitry Malikov, the People's Choice Artist of Russia that will be followed by video projections on the façade of the Palace. This year Tsaritsyno will be also a site of ART VISION International Projection Mapping and Vjing Competition. Entry works passed to the finale of ART VISION Modern Competition will be shown on the façade of the Grand Palace.

Saturday night, on September 22, at MIR Concert Hall fans of club music will witness the battle of VJs coming from all over the world to compete in Art Vision VJing Nomination.

At the educational program on September 22-23 at Digital October Center light designers and video artists will share their experience in producing large-scale projects, talk about traps and pitfalls of the organizing process, and discuss technical innovations and current trends. The program will consist of workshops, roundtables and lectures.

The admission to all festival venues is free. Events at MIR Concert Hall and Digital October Center are open for visitors but the pre-registration is required. Registration will open two weeks before the start date of the festival at lightfest.ru/en.

© Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina Circle of Light Moscow International Festival (File)

Information:

The Circle of Light Moscow international festival is an annual event attracting lighting designers and specialists in audiovisual art reinventing the architectural scene of Moscow by using video mapping. The facades of the buildings that symbolize Russia as Bolshoi Theatre, Manege, the Moscow State University, VDNKh and others transform into canvases for large-scale video projections. The admission to all festival venues is free.

The ART VISION International Projection Mapping and Vjing Competition is annually held as part of the Circle of Light Moscow International Festival. Applications are accepted in three nominations:

- Classic

- Modern

- VJing

There is an educational program that takes place during the festival. It includes lectures, panel discussions and workshops with the world class lighting designers. All educational activities are open for visitors, but the pre-registration is required.

The organizer of the Circle of Light festival is the Department of Sport and Tourism of Moscow.

The authorized organizer of the festival by the order of the Moscow Government is LBL Communication Group (www.lbl.ru).

Guinness Book of Records:

- The Maximum Luminous Efficacy Of Projection Mapping nomination (2016);

- The Largest Video Mapping Projection (2015, 2016);

Event of the Year:

- Festival of the Year nomination (2017);

- City event of the Year nomination (2015),

Guiding Star:

- Best Open Air Event nomination according to the Active citizen project version (2017);

- Best Event Project nomination (2014),

EFEA Award in the Event of the Year nomination (2017);

Award in the Event of the Year nomination (2017); Time of Innovation in the Event Project of the Year nomination (2015);

in the Event Project of the Year nomination (2015); Moscow Times Awards in the Cultural Event of the Year nomination (2014);

in the Cultural Event of the Year nomination (2014); Best in Russia/Best.ru in the Best Cultural Event of the Year nomination (2014);

in the Best Cultural Event of the Year nomination (2014); Mark №1 in Russia in the Festival category (2013, 2014);

in the Festival category (2013, 2014); Brand of the Year/EFFIE in the Entertaining category (2011, 2012).

Festival press service contacts:

Evgeniy Eremeev +7 (965) 216 64 67

Diana Slepitsyna +7 (903) 003 41 35

E-mail: pr@lightfest.ru