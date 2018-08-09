Register
00:20 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Great Wall of China

    Airbnb Cancels Great Wall of China Sleepover Contest Following Public Backlash

    © Sputnik / Sergey Subbotin
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Home rental website Airbnb has canceled a contest it advertised earlier in August, called “Night at the Great Wall,” in which four people and their guests would have gotten the chance to sleep in a “home” set in one of the architectural marvel’s towers.

    The Great Wall of China, which consists of of walls and fortifications more than 13,000 miles in length, is located in northern China. Several walls were built as early as 7th century BC to protect Chinese states from invasions by nomadic groups from the Eurasian Steppe. The structure, which begins east at Shanhaiguan in Hebei province and ends at Jiayuguan in Gansu province to the west, is also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

    Girl
    CC0
    Bare Minimum: 'Nudist Airbnb' Eagerly Offers Naturists Tips, Lodging (PHOTOS)

    Earlier this month, Airbnb advertised the "Night at the Great Wall" contest, the purpose of which was to boost sustainable tourism to China. Contest participants were asked to answer two questions in 550 characters or less: "Why is it more important now than ever to break down barriers between cultures? How would you want to build new connections?"

    However, in a statement released Tuesday, the home rental site announced that it was canceling the contest.

    "We were excited to promote the Great Wall and Chinese cultural heritage with our Night At The Great Wall, and while there was an agreement in place that was the basis for the announcement of this event, we deeply respect the feedback we have received. We have made the decision to not move forward with this event," the statement says.

    "If you entered the contest, we're very sorry for any disappointment caused, and we will be in touch in the future about other ways you can explore and discover amazing experiences in China," the statement adds.

    According to reports, Chinese netizens expressed mixed reactions to the contest on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website.

    Some questioned whether it was sensible to spend the night in an open-air room.

    Haiti view
    CC0
    Welcome to Our 'Sh*thole'! Airbnb to Spend $100k Promoting Haiti, Africa

    "With the temperature in Beijing now, I fear you'd die of heat," Weibo user Taozi Wei Jiaxin Tang said, KEYT reported Wednesday, "And the mosquitoes all over this wild mountain. Oh my God. Forget about it."

    Others were concerned that the contest would damage the historic structure.

    "It will probably cause damage to the old walls," user Zhixiang Gankuai Shui Dao Ba Ye commented.

    However, some expressed excitement at the idea of a Great Wall of China Sleepover.

    "Wow. This is something out of Harry Potter! I'm willing to do it even if I get feasted on by mosquitoes," said Weibo user OathKeeper.

    Related:

    Airbnb CEO Offers Free Housing for Refugees Caught in Travel Ban
    Airbnb & Paris Aquarium Offer You a Chance to Sleep With the Fishes
    Au Revoir L’Hotel: Paris Über Cross Over Airbnb
    US Tourism Can Make Cuba Airbnb’s Top Market in Latin America
    Airbnb offers ‘experiences’ with strangers
    Tags:
    tourists, Great Wall of China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse