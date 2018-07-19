Register
01:27 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian man calls fellow shopper an illegal alien and attempts to make a citizens arrest

    Canadian Man Calls Shopper ‘Illegal Alien', Attempts Citizen's Arrest (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Katie Pocasangre Montoya
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A Canadian man at a North London, Ontario, Sobeys grocery store was reprimanded Tuesday by officers from the London Police Service after he decided to make a citizen's arrest against another shopper wearing a hoodie he referred to as an "illegal alien."

    Footage shared on Facebook by user Katie Pocasangre Montoya on Wednesday shows the Canadian man repeatedly blocking the shopper from leaving the establishment as he's on the phone with London Police.

    "Don't touch me… don't f*cking touch me," the shopper tells the man in red. "Don't touch me… don't touch me. What? Are you going to assault me?"

    After a friend steps in, telling the man that he cannot make a citizen's arrest, he then decides to push the man in the black hoodie back toward the store's check-out lanes.

    "I want to leave," the shopper continues to say as he's being blocked from the exit. "Stop assaulting me, I want to leave." The video cuts off as the frustrated man is seen trying to get around his detainer.

    Black bears
    CC0
    Are They Nuts?! Family in Canada Caught on Video Hand-Feeding Bear Mum and Cubs (VIDEO)

    According to Canada's Department of Justice, a person is only eligible to make a citizen's arrest if they are the owner of the property on which a crime is being committed; in lawful possession of the property; or have been authorized by the owner or the person in lawful possession of the property.

    Although the recording doesn't show any of the store employees trying to defuse the situation, Sobey's spokesperson Jennifer McCrindle told Sputnik News that staff had acted by calling police.

    "These situations are downright scary for our store teams and customers," McCrindle said. "What is not apparent in the video is that an employee had already called 911 at the time the video was being captured, and the team is waiting for the police to arrive."

    "The Manager in charge at that point in the evening was called to the scene quickly and did her best to be present and to remain calm with the two men as the police were on their way to the store. She asked the aggressor to leave the store repeatedly, while also very aware that a situation like this can escalate quickly with an agitated individual," she continued.

    "This incident is not reflective of the welcoming store experience we work hard to create for families, communities, and our employees. Sobeys takes a family-based and inclusive approach to everything we do, and that means taking care of each other and the customers who shop with us, with respect and integrity."

    Shannon Falls Provincial Park
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Natulive Canada / Shannon Falls Provincial Park
    'They Lived Every Single Day to its Fullest': Three Adventure YouTubers Plunge to Their Deaths at Canada's Shannon Falls

    The London Police Service revealed in a Thursday statement that the recorded altercation followed a prior incident in the store in which the two men had engaged in an argument, though it's not clear what prompted the conflict.

    Noting that both men ultimately left the store without further incident, the statement revealed that before allowing the man in the red to leave, officers warned him about his behavior. According to police, the targeted man chose to not file any charges.

    Presently, the incident is being reviewed by the department's Hate Crime unit.

    Related:

    Canada’s Trudeau Appoints a Border Security Minister to Deal with Migration
    Canada Wants to Stop Cheap Steel Imports Among Trade Row With US
    US Launches WTO Disputes Against Reciprocal Tariffs From China, EU, Canada
    Canada Cryptocurrency Exchange Expands to Asia Amid Japan's Rigid Policies
    Oh-La-La! WATCH Canada's Trudeau Dodge Belgian PM to Kiss His Partner
    Tags:
    Citizens Arrest, Sobeys, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse