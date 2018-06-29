Paranormal Investigator Discovers ‘Time Warp' Near Las Vegas

Joshua Warren, a professional paranormal expert, revealed this week that he discovered a time warp on the outskirts of Las Vegas recently when measuring the rate of time over southern Nevada.

Recording readings using a differential time rate meter, also known as a DT meter, Warren detected a measurement between Interstate 15 and Route 93 that suggested time had slowed down by 20 microseconds.

According to Fox 5, the DT meter was invented by Silicon Valley engineer Ron Heath and records its measurements via a 100-foot cable that's attached to a sensor.

"That shouldn't happen unless there is some kind of unknown technology being tested nearby that would influence the environment, or if there are naturally places around planet Earth that actually sort of flicker once in a while, that warp a little bit," Warren told local station KVVU. "The big question at this point is not whether or not we have these anomalies, but what's causing them."

"Is this something natural that gives us a window, a gateway, into another world or another level of reality? Or is this the byproduct of some kind of weird technology, be it something secret and man-made or something that's extraterrestrial?" he added.

Though Warren was only able to detect the time warp once, he says his research into the matter is just beginning. Moving forward (or perhaps backward), he plans to continue measuring time rates in the area to see if he can determine whether a pattern is present.