27 June 2018
    Pink nail polish

    Manicure to Mayhem: Customer Has Tantrum, Destroys US Nail Salon (VIDEO)

    Society
    1 0 0

    Missouri's Hazelwood Police Department made an arrest Monday after surveillance footage captured a woman vandalizing a local nail salon on Friday because she was upset with the service.

    Video of the incident was shared on Facebook by both the police department and the salon owner, Sara Nguyen.

    ​In a post accompanying the footage, Nguyen explained that the woman had returned to the shop some four hours after patronizing the establishment to state that she was unhappy with the service provided.

    "She was offered a repair or refund but she was still not satisfied with the options," Nguyen wrote. "We offered to refund and take [the] nails offs. She wanted a new set with the refund."

    Speaking to local Missouri news station KSDK, the salon owner noted that the upset customer never once mentioned that she had an issue with the service when she had first gotten her nails done.

    "The lady, she came in the morning to get her nails done, she never said anything that she don't like her nails," Nguyen said. When the customer returned, she listed her grievances.

    "She said she didn't like her nails because the polish was too thick," Nguyen added, stressing that the woman went Hulk Smash even though employees offered to give a refund and redo her nails.

    Nguyen's surveillance camera shows the woman pushing over stands filled with nail polish and fixtures at the reception desk before walking out of the establishment.

    Aside from causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, the woman also tarnished the business' reputation, claiming that "a lot of people don't want to come [to the shop]," she told the news outlet.

    Though a police report was filed, Nguyen says that if the woman was to come forward, apologize and pay for the damages, she would be "okay with that."

    Police released a statement the following day saying that they've "received credible leads to the identity of the suspect and are working to take her into custody."

    On Monday, three days after the incident, local law enforcement officials released a statement via Facebook announcing that they made an arrest in the matter, although they declined to release the person's name. The investigation is still ongoing to determine the damage done to the salon.

