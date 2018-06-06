Don’t Drink and Gallop: Aussie Woman Rides Horse to Brew-Thru (VIDEO)

On Monday night, police arrested a 51-year-old woman in Logan, Australia, after receiving calls about her riding a horse through a liquor store drive-through at the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane.

Queensland police arrived at the tavern around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening after the tavern owners called, complaining that the woman was refusing to leave the premises. When the officers arrived, they found the woman sitting atop a horse in the liquor store's drive-through.

Police then arrested the woman and took her to the Logan Central Police Station, where a breathalyzer test revealed that her blood alcohol concentration level was at 0.226, which is more than four times the legal limit.

— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 5, 2018

​She will have to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26.

She was charged with riding a horse under the influence of alcohol. Yes, I know what you're thinking, but no, drunk driving laws do not just apply to motor vehicles. Duly noted.

What happened to the horse?

Well, officers reportedly walked the horse to the Logan Central Police Station and then it was returned to a home in the Marsden suburb by council workers.