Register
23:07 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials sing the national anthem at an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx, in Beijing, China May 4, 2018

    Karl Marx Manuscript Sells at Chinese Auction for Nearly $500,000 (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo / Jason Lee
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A single page of a manuscript written by German philosopher Karl Marx sold for almost half a million dollars at an auction in China on May 21.

    The manuscript page was provided for auction by local business Feng Lun, according to Chinanews.com. It is unknown how Feng obtained the manuscript.

    The document was part of more than 1,250 pages of notes the German philosopher and economist wrote in London between September 1850 and August 1853. The notes were reportedly part of a draft of Marx's "Capital: Critique of Political Economy," his famous foundational theoretical text on materialist philosophy, economics and politics published in 1867.

    The page also included extracts of the book "Practical Treatise on Banking" by British banker James William Gilbart, who Marx references in "Capital." The manuscript notes were written in both English and German, according to the Beijing Council International Auction company, which held the auction.

    According to Chinese newspaper The People's Daily, the bid for the manuscript page started at around $50,000, but just 10 minutes later, the manuscript was sold for a staggering $455,000. The closing bid was far higher than the pre-sale valuation of the manuscript between $156,000 and $187,000.

    During the same auction, a manuscript by Friedrich Engels, another German philosopher who also contributed to Marxist theory, was sold for about $261,000. 

    Diamond
    CC0
    'Exceptionally Rare' Diamond Worn by European Royals Sold at Auction

    Marxism holds the means of production as the economic foundation that directs political life and advocates for ownership of the means of production by producers, not those who earn riches from those producers.

    According to the auction house, this is the first time manuscripts by these two influential thinkers have been auctioned.

    The auction took place just a few weeks after China celebrated the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth on May 5 by holding a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The commemoration included a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Related:

    Tintin Goes Under the Hammer: Original Drawing Fetches $600,000 at Paris Auction
    Flawless Diamond Dug Up in Angola Sells at Auction for a Record $34 Million
    Dated Wristwatch Dusted Off From Swedish Attic Breaks Auction World Record
    Albert Einstein's Note on Happiness Sold at Auction for $1.56 Million
    Nazi Knickers: Hitler’s Underwear Sells For $6,700 at US Auction
    Tags:
    manuscript, auction, Karl Marx, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse