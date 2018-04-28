German Students Slam University Workshop on Masturbation for Women

A workshop at the University of Bielefeld in Germany aims to introduce women to the world of self-satisfaction. The course, which has been fully booked long time ago, has a theoretical and a practical part.

In the University of Bielefeld, women now have the opportunity to learn to masturbate, as part of a campaign for sexual self-determination organized by the Student Committee (AStA), the newspaper Die Welt reports. There are various lectures, panel discussions and workshops on the schedule, with the most unusual one being probably on female ejaculation.

READ MORE: Trying Too Hard: Dozens of Germans Die Every Year While Masturbating

A theoretical course involves not only watching videos on the matter but also attending a workshop, to which women are required to bring a hand mirror, a towel and lubricant. Participants will have the opportunity to apply what they've learned, according to the media.

The funding comes from the AStA budget, which is derived from students' tuition fees; this has drawn a barrage of criticism.

"This is a bad joke," the deputy chairman of the conservative Association of Christian Democratic Students (RCDS) in Bielefeld, Philip Sagittarius, said as quoted by the "Neuer Westfalische." He added that it is impossible to have a serious scientific discussion on the gender issues "in a room with ten masturbating women."

The University of Bielefeld emphasized that the responsibility for the workshop lies solely with the AStA; therefore, the university authorities cannot ban the event or influence its content.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their astonishment and anger that such kind of workshops are financed from the pockets of tax payers.

— Herdelhein (@herdelhein) April 27, 2018 The news that one can study masturbation in the city of Bielefeld reinforces my belief that Bielefeld does not exist.

— Þeodisk ЯantaloT 👑 (@vertig0nix) April 27, 2018 Soon the chair for masturbation will be introduced in the University of Bielefeld. Those interested can then study the Master course on Masturbation…

— Roter Ritter (@Ritter_Roter) April 27, 2018 Masturbation — to learn how to put a hand to it at the University of Bielefeld. Oh my God and pay taxes for such things.

However, there are those who approve the initiative.

— Sven Sinclair (@Gedankengift) April 26, 2018