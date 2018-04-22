Chinese Tourists: Brick-Hurling Zoo Attendees Kill Kangaroo

In an attempt to get animals to move around for photo ops, visitors throwing bricks in a southeastern China zoo killed a kangaroo and injured another, China Central Television reported.

A 12-year-old female kangaroo at the Fuzhou Zoo in Fujian province was severely injured when she was hit with bricks and pieces of concrete. The kangaroo died several days later. According to a veterinary surgeon, the cause of death was most likely a ruptured kidney caused by the bricks.

A few weeks later, a five-year-old male kangaroo was injured in a similar way when tourists tried to get a reaction from him by throwing a heavy object.

The report on the television network's website did not mention whether any one was punished over the kangaroo cruelties. However, it did state that the dead female kangaroo would be stuffed and placed on display as a reminder for tourists not to harm animals. In addition, security cameras would also be set up.

This is not the first time that Chinese zoos have made headlines for their mistreatment of animals.

Last June, tigers killed a donkey in an animal park in eastern China's Jiangsu province when investors released the predators into the donkey's enclosure as a vengeful act in response to a business disagreement related to the zoo.