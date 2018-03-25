Russian Man Calls Police to Protect Him From Werewolves, Shoots Them Instead

Life in a secluded Russian village can be boring, but when boredom threatens peoples’ lives – it’s not funny. Fortunately for a Russian police officer – a man with a gun was not a sharpshooter.

The police department in the Novgorod region of Russia must have been surprised by the request for help from one of the villagers, who claimed that his house was "surrounded by werewolves." Despite the absurdity of the story, the police decided to check up on the man. However, when they arrived at his house he shot and wounded one of the police officers, barricaded himself inside his house and continued firing at the law enforcement personnel.

According to the local police representative, Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) had to storm the building using stun grenades and successfully apprehended the 52-year-old gunman. The man will face charges for assault on the police officer, who was transported to the hospital in serious condition via a helicopter.