He's Back… Permanently: Godzilla Statue Unveiled in Central Tokyo (PHOTO)

A three-meter Godzilla statue was unveiled in the center of Tokyo on Thursday. Sputnik jumped at the opportunity to get acquainted with the legendary monster, the hero of numerous movies, and asked passersby to share their emotions about the new Tokyo inhabitant.

The statue has been erected on a small square near the Tokyo Imperial Palace. The figure's height is around 2.5 meters and the monument's pedestal is inscribed with the words: "Mankind will have to coexist with Godzilla now."

© Sputnik/ Anastasia Fedotova Godzilla Statue Unveiled in Central Tokyo

These words were taken from the latest film featuring the great monster which was released in 2016 and caused yet another furor in Japan. The film, called "Godzilla: Resurgence" was proclaimed the movie of the year and picked up numerous awards.

© Sputnik/ Anastasia Fedotova Godzilla Statue Unveiled in Central Tokyo

The respondents were not seized with any fear or awe as they looked at Godzilla, instead they regretted that Godzilla was too small. The majority of Tokyoites agreed that Godzilla is very much «可愛い» (kawaii — nice, cute).