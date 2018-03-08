Kinder Croc: 13-Foot Crocodile Used to Teach Australian Students About Safety

On Tuesday, hours after capturing a massive crocodile in the Nitmiluk Gorge, Australian Parks and Wildlife rangers towed their 12.86 foot-long scaly friend to the nearby Katherine South Primary School to offer youngsters a lesson in crocodile safety.

The crocodile, which is thought to be the second-largest ever caught in the gorge, was picked up by officials just two weeks after a 13.02-foot-long croc was found.

​"It is a really good opportunity for these kids to come and see what a crocodile is like," ranger Erin Britton told ABC Online. "There are a lot of crocodiles on the move with the river levels being up, so they could just be anywhere."

According to the outlet, the safety lesson was also done to deter both students and teachers from swimming in croc-infested waters in Australia's Northern Territory.

ABC Online reported students, who gathered around the restrained and blindfolded crocodile, remarking that "it could probably rip me to shreds" and "I didn't even touch it."

Netizens, on the other hand, had a thing or two to say about the educational moment itself.

​Note to self: Just stick to pools — unless you're in Florida. If you're in Florida, stick to the bathtub.