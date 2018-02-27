Busty Brunette News Host Paints With Her Boobs Live on TV

A presenter from the broadcast channel Naked News has demonstrated her artistic skills by painting a landscape in a rather unusual way, without even using a paintbrush.

In the latest episode of the raunchy show, presenter Hanna Orio dipped her boobs into a large bowl of paint and applied them to a blank canvas.

She then posed to show off her kinky work of art, in which she used red, yellow, green and blue colors to make a landscape-like painting.

The busty brunette definitely doesn’t need a paintbrush to create a marvelous piece of art.

​Naked News is a Canadian news and entertainment program owned by the Naked Broadcasting Network.

The show features naked women reading news bulletins derived from news wires. Its production studio is located in Toronto, Canada.

It is led by a trio of hot babes, Hanna Orio, Carli Bei and Isabella Rossini, who turn up the heat with their daily news broadcasting. There are six new daily programs a week that run approximately 22-minute in length.

In each episode, the naked girls come up with various ways to entertain their viewers. In one clip, they performed their own version of a Ukrainian dance.

In another clip, they stripped naked for an interview with a community of swingers.

The show includes a segment of celebrity news and weird news from around the world.