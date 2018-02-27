Busty Brunette News Host Paints With Her Boobs Live on TV

In the latest episode of the raunchy show, presenter Hanna Orio dipped her boobs into a large bowl of paint and applied them to a blank canvas.
She then posed to show off her kinky work of art, in which she used red, yellow, green and blue colors to make a landscape-like painting.
The busty brunette definitely doesn’t need a paintbrush to create a marvelous piece of art.
— Hanna Orio (@hannaorio) February 6, 2018
Naked News is a Canadian news and entertainment program owned by the Naked Broadcasting Network.
The show features naked women reading news bulletins derived from news wires. Its production studio is located in Toronto, Canada.
In each episode, the naked girls come up with various ways to entertain their viewers. In one clip, they performed their own version of a Ukrainian dance.
In another clip, they stripped naked for an interview with a community of swingers.
The show includes a segment of celebrity news and weird news from around the world.
