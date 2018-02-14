Register
04:26 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Terrill Thomas

    Milwaukee Jail Staffers Charged in ‘Appalling’ Death of Inmate Denied Water

    © AP Photo/ Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department via AP
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Three Milwaukee County Jail staffers were given felony charges Monday for their involvement in the 2016 death of a mentally ill inmate, Terrill Thomas, who was denied water for a week as punishment for bad behavior.

    The charges came less than a year after an inquest inquiry evaluated evidence from prosecutors claiming that employees of the jail regularly deny unruly prisoners water as a form of cruel punishment. At the time of Thomas' death, the jail was overseen by conservative activist Sheriff David Clarke, who retired in August 2017 to join a committee supporting US President Donald Trump.

    ​"The charges ended up for two of the officers in the jail: one who ordered Thomas removed from his general population unit to the punishment unit and then the officer that turned off the water faucet. They were both charged with neglect of Thomas. The jail commander at that time was charged with obstructing the investigation for apparently lying about the investigation to the prosecutors," Peter Koneazny, the litigation director for the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    Lt. Kashka Meadors and Correctional Officer James Ramsey-Guy, who are each charged with neglecting an inmate, moved 38-year-old Thomas into a solitary confinement cell in April 2016 after he used his bedding to clog a toilet and flood his jail cell in the special needs unit, where he was initially placed due to his bipolar disorder.

    He was found dead in his cell a week later, having lost 35 pounds due to "profound dehydration" after being denied any liquid for seven days.

    "What happened with Thompson was not intentionally depriving him of water. It was initially removing him from a cell he had flooded. This is where the mistake started. He was punished for behavior related to his mental illness — bipolar disorder. He was put into the segregation area with orders to turn his water off, presumably so he wouldn't flood another cell until he learned how to behave himself. Nobody realized that it was turned off all that time. The people who turned it off assumed that someone else would know to turn it on," Koneazny told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Sheriff's Maj. Nancy Evans, the jail's former commander, was charged with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor obstruction after lying to investigators about how long Thomas was denied water and withholding surveillance video that showed water being cut off to Thomas' cell and not being turned on again.

    "My understanding was that Thomas was pretrial at that stage. Therefore, he was considered to be innocent until proven guilty and even if he had been convicted, he was in jail for his sentencing," Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, told Radio Sputnik. Thomas was arrested on April 14, 2016, after shooting a man in front of his parents' house and then shooting a gun inside the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee. According to family members, Thomas committed these actions during a mental breakdown.

    "You [prison officers] don't get to add things on, like not providing people with medical care, starving people, depriving them of water and sleep and the other kinds of abuses that we often see. That's extrajudicial punishment, that is unacceptable, illegal and a violation of human rights. It's appalling, frankly," Gross said.

    "There was also a second layer of negligence, which is that this gentleman [Thomas] didn't have access to mental health services and care so that he could change his behavior or have his behavior controlled in other methods. You can't punish someone with mental health issues for acting out because of those issues. This was a wrongful death and it's pretty close to murder," Gross said.

    Inmates have been mistreated by jail staff at the Milwaukee County Jail for years. Clarke was notorious for waking up inmates with bullhorns and treating unruly prisoners harshly. A 2014 Journal Sentinel investigation found that 10 inmates died in Clarke's jail between 2008 and 2013. Many of those inmates died from health problems in jail that were neglected. Some were in jail for traffic violations.

    Since Thomas' death in April 2016, seven more inmates have died.

    "We have been watching David Clarke for quite some time. He believes that you have to lock people up under very harsh treatment. He is atrocious," Gross told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the Washington Post, Thomas' family filed a civil rights lawsuit in a federal court stating that Thomas "was subjected to a form of torture."

    Following Monday's charges, Daniel Storm, a spokesman for Thomas' family, told Fox6, "We're here because those people killed that man."

    Related:

    Ex-US Agent Gets 3 Years in Prison for Collusion With Colombian Drug Lord
    Widespread Protests in Bangladesh After Opposition Leader Sentenced to Prison
    Ex-PM of Bangladesh Zia Reportedly Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Graft
    French Prison Guard Unions Protests: 'We Demand Dramatic Changes' (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Doctor Accused of Molesting Female Gymnasts, Sentenced to Years in Prison
    Tags:
    lawsuit, death, inmate, police brutality, Milwaukee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok