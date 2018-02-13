Register
23:45 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    5Pointz

    ‘Unrepentant’ Landlord Dishes $6.7M to Graffiti Artists for ‘Mutilating’ Art

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File
    Society
    Get short URL
    312

    On Monday, a federal judge awarded 21 graffiti artists $6.7 million after they sued a landowner who whitewashed their paintings.

    According to US District Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn, 45 out of the 49 paintings were works of art that were "wrongfully and willfully destroyed" by the landlord Jerry Wolkoff, Newser reported. The artwork was painted in 2013 and whitewashed a year later. 

    Sky
    © Bay Area National Weather Service
    'God's Graffiti': Japan Awestruck Over Peculiar, Baffling Objects in the Sky (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    The artwork was located in an area called 5 Pointz Aerosol Art Center, Inc., more commonly referred to as simply 5 Pointz, a mural space in Long Island City, Queens. The aerosol artists sued the owner of the site under the Visual Rights Act, a 1990 federal law that protect the destruction of artwork of "recognized stature." The act doesn't force property owners to keep art without end, but it does require them to file the necessary permits and give artists 90 days notice of their plan to remove the art, giving artists the option to remove it at their own expense.

    The judge also noted that before the artwork was demolished, it drew many people to the site daily as it became the "world's largest collection of quality outdoor aerosol art." The art even served as a backdrop to the 2013 movie "Now You See Me" and was also used by pop performer Usher in one of his video shoots.

    After a three-week trial in November, Block said the "respectful, articulate and credible" artists testified about "striking technical mastery and vision worthy of display in prominent museums if not on the walls of 5 Pointz." The judge also said that he was impressed with how so much of the artwork "spoke to the social issues of our times."

    According to Wolkoff, he had permitted the artists to display their art on the buildings for years but claimed they were always aware that the buildings would be destroyed eventually. The artists expressed their desire buy the properties — until their value surged to over $200 million. The jury's decision came after much legal clashing. The artists first filed an a lawsuit in 2013 against Wolkoff to prevent him from tearing down 5 Pointz to build luxury apartments. Block found that Wolkoff does have the right to tear down the property, since he is the owner. He did, however, find that the artwork qualified for protection under the Visual Rights Act, giving the artists the right to be compensated for its destruction on Monday.

    "The shame of it all is that since 5 Pointz was a prominent tourist attraction, the public would undoubtedly have thronged to say its goodbyes… and gaze at the formidable works of aerosol art for the last time," Block wrote. "It would have been a wonderful tribute for the artists that they richly deserved," Block said, the New York Daily News reported.

    "If not for Wolkoff's insolence, these damages would not have been assessed," Block added. "If he did not destroy 5 Pointz until he received his permits, the Court would not have found that he had acted willfully," referring to the fact that Wolkoff had whitewashed the graffiti art without the proper permits which would have given the artists enough time to salvage their artwork.

    In addition, Block explained that the Wolkoff did not show any remorse for his actions.

    "Wolkoff has been singularly unrepentant. He was given multiple opportunities to admit the whitewashing was a mistake, show remorse, or suggest he would do things differently if he had another chance," Block said.

    "Wolkoff could care less. As he callously testified," the judge said. "The sloppy, half-hearted nature of the whitewashing left the works easily visible under thin layers of cheap, white paint, reminding the plaintiffs on a daily basis what had happened. The mutilated works were visible by millions of people on the passing seven train."

    Related:

    Treasure in Trash: Etching Found in Dumpster Appraised as Expensive Art Work
    Syrian Artists Make Mesmerizing Street Art Amid Post-War Ruins (PHOTOS)
    Trump’s Art of the Cheat
    Watch and Learn! Young Masters of Acrobatic Art in China
    But First Let Me Take a Selfie: The Art of Self-Portraiture Gets Its Own Museum
    Tags:
    artists, lawsuit, graffiti, art, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok