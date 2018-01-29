Register
18:39 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tassled Scorpionfish

    Underwater Monsters: Strangest Fish in the Ocean

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Alexander Vasenin / Tassled Scorpionfish
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Lurking in the dark waters there are many creatures which are strange and dangerous. Some of them look so bizarre that they seem to have come straight out of a nightmare. A rare fish able to walk on its fins was recently discovered off the Tasmanian coast by divers, Sputnik takes a look at weirdest fish from around the world.

    The Goblin Shark

    Mitsukurina owstoni is one scary beast and it has been around for 125 million years, as it s ancestors were alive during the early Cretaceous period. The deep-sea alien like creature has a long, narrow upper snout on top of its head and sharp retractable teeth on the lower jaw. The M. Owstoni can forcibly eject and snap its lower jaw when attacking its prey.

    However, they are believed to be quite lazy and sluggish so most of the prey can get away from its dangerous teeth.

    Goblin Shark
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Peter Halasz / Mitsukurina owstoni
    Goblin Shark

    The Red-Bellied Pacu

    The South American fish is found in Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil will walk straight into your dreams with its strangely human-like teeth. It makes fishermen shudder every time they catch it and they post videos of it when caught out of its usual habitat. The teeth can easily crush fingers causing serious injuries to humans.

    The biggest wild fish recorded measured 88cm, but the captive specimens tend to be a bit smaller than that reaching at least 60cm.

    Red-Bellied Pacu
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wisky / Red-Bellied Pacu
    Red-Bellied Pacu

    The Stargazer

    It does not get weirder than the stargazer fish. It was once described as "the meanest thing in creation," by naturalists. The fish has two large bulging eyes and huge mouth on top, full of sharp teeth which look like those of Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It.”

    The fish hides on the ocean floor from where it attacks its prey unexpectedly. It also has venomous spikes protruding from its back. 

    Northern stargazer
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Canvasman21 / Northern stargazer
    Northern stargazer

    The Psychedelic Frogfish

    This fish was discovered in the waters of Indonesia in 2009. It has a strange mesmerizing pattern on its body, usually in white and orange hues. Histiophrine psychedelica also has a large, flat face, small blue eyes, and an enormous mouth. If that wasn’t strange enough the fish sports numerous growths and appendages that look like wriggling worms.

    Psychedelic frogfish
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / David Hall / seaphotos.com / Psychedelic frogfish
    Psychedelic frogfish

    The Red Handfish

    This fish can walk on the ocean’s surface. Yes, you heard that right. The fish was discovered by a group of divers off the Tasmanian coast. It has uncanny finger-like fins which help it to walk across the surface of the ocean. 

    The red handfish also known as Thymichthys politus, according to the experts, is one of the rarest species of fish in the world, and only 20 – 40 individuals have been discovered until now.

    Red Handfish
    CC BY 3.0 / Mark Green/CSIRO Marine Research / Red Handfish
    Red Handfish

    Common Fangtooth

    You do not want to be anywhere near this little monster. Anoplogaster cornuta is a deep sea dweller which has a global distribution in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans. 

    The Common Fangtooth grows to a total length of about 7 inches. Adults are dark brown to black, with a very large head which is bony and finely sculptured. The mouth is well-armed with razor sharp fangs which can pierce through flesh in seconds. It is a predator which feeds on other fish, crustaceans and cephalopods.

    Common Fangtooth
    CC0
    Common Fangtooth

    Tassled Scorpionfish

    This is a carnivorous ray-finned fish with venomous spines that lives in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Adult fish can reach a maximum length of 14 inches and they are seen sporting beards of sorts with a number of tassels below the jaw.

    When in shallow waters, they can be harmful as they may cause painful injury from the venomous spines if accidentally touched.

    Tassled Scorpionfish
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Alexander Vasenin / Tassled Scorpionfish
    Tassled Scorpionfish

    Related:

    New Population of World's Rarest Fish Discovered in Tasmania (PHOTOS)
    Super Bizarre Three-Legged Fish Found in Australia (PHOTO)
    For the Sake of Fish: The Man Who Deceived Vladimir Putin (VIDEO)
    Surgeons Fish Out 263 Coins, 100 Nails From Man’s Stomach
    Diver vs Shark: A Deadly Fight for Fish Caught on Video
    Tags:
    nature, monster, ocean, fish, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok