Register
02:07 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A gavel

    Nine Charged in TV Crew's Attempt to Smuggle Fake Explosive Past TSA

    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    Society
    Get short URL
    230

    On Friday, nine members of a television crew that tried to smuggle a fake explosive device past security officials at Newark Liberty International Airport were charged, according to reports by nj.com.

    According to the outlet, the culprits were charged with creating a false public alarm, interference with transportation and conspiracy by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police. The group also faces civil penalties of up to $13,000 for each security violation.

    The crew members were released without having to post bail.

    The team was initially arrested on Thursday after security officers with the Transportation Security Administration detected a "suspicious item" in the carry-on bag that the crew had in their possession.

    Muscle woman
    CC0
    Lifters Gotta Lift: Meet New Jersey’s ‘Supergirl,’ the World’s Strongest Teen (PHOTO)

    Inside the bag, TSA agents found "the markings of an improvised explosive device," a spokesperson with the administration said. The roller bag reportedly contained vacuum cleaner parts, PVC pipe and a flexible hose.

    It was not until the offenders were arrested by security staff that they revealed they were crew members for Endemol Shine Group, a Dutch production company, that was contracted to work on the CNBC show "Staten Island Hustle." The tricksters were reportedly trying to film TSA's reaction to the fake explosive.

    ABC News reported that while some members of the group carried the bag to the TSA checkpoint, the remainder of the crew secretly filmed to see what would happen. Their ploy seems to have gotten out of hand, as a TSA bomb tech was at the checkpoint and had the pranksters arrested after examining the device and deeming it a fake.

    "This type of stunt is reckless, dangerous, uninformed and totally insensitive to the reality of the terror threat we face. It is the equivalent to yelling 'Fire!' in a crowded theater or using a toy gun to rob a bank and then claiming that it was just a toy, just to see what happens," Tom Carter, TSA's federal security director for New Jersey, told the New Jersey outlet. "There is simply no excuse for trying to do something like this knowing it had the great potential to cause panic with the intention of turning that panic into a reality show."

    Phuket island in Thailand
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Viagra Overdosed US Tourist Runs Around Airport Naked Throwing Faeces (VIDEO)

    In response to the Thursday arrest, Endemol released a statement saying that they were "looking into" the issue.

    "We are looking into the details of what happened as a matter of priority and are in contact with relevant authorities on the ground," Julie Holland, a spokesperson for Endemol Shine North America, said in a statement. "While this process is ongoing we are unable to comment further, but in the meantime, we sincerely apologize for any disruption caused."

    Endemol is also the production company behind "Masterchef" and "The Biggest Loser." CNBC has yet to release a statement on the matter.

    Related:

    Man Linked to Vandalized African-American Churches in New Jersey Arrested
    American Atheists Group Sues New Jersey Animal Shelter to Stop Animal Blessings
    Mistrial Declared in Corruption Trial of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez
    Were Elections in New Jersey, Virginia, Elsewhere a Referendum on Trump?
    Are Elections in New Jersey, Virginia, Elsewhere a Referendum on Trump?
    Tags:
    TV crew, fake bomb, New Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok