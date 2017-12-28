'Baffling' Scenario: Cyber-Guru John McAfee's Twitter Hack Causes Online Storm

Cyber security pioneer John McAfee claims his Twitter account was hacked and some cryptocurrencies were promoted on his behalf.

McAfee shared a few photos of his smartphone screen indicating that his calls and text messages were hacked.

"The first indication that I had been hacked was turning on my cell phone and seeing the attached image," he told the BBC.

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 27, 2017

​"All that the hacker did was compromise my Twitter account. It could have been worse," he added.

The cyber security pioneer added that he has no control over Twitter’s security and since then he had removed two-factor verification from all of his accounts just in case.

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 28, 2017

Back in the 80’s McAfee became famous for founding a company that released first commercial anti-virus software McAfee VirusScan. Recently the entrepreneur has become known as a crypto-currency expert by some.

He began issuing a daily recommendation to the public about which of the virtual currencies he recommended others should invest in.

When his Twitter account got hacked it started making rapid suggestions as to what crypto-currency people should buy.

According to some social media users, whoever is responsible for this hacking might have been able to profit by asking others to promote the mentioned crypto-currencies on McAfee’s behalf.

Some social media users made fun of McAfee on getting his Twitter hacked.

— Alberto Monraz Gómez (@amonrax) December 27, 2017

​While others were baffled how this could happen in the first place.