Register
21:46 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Founder of the first commercial anti-virus program that bore his name, John David McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 201

    'Baffling' Scenario: Cyber-Guru John McAfee's Twitter Hack Causes Online Storm

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Cyber security pioneer John McAfee claims his Twitter account was hacked and some cryptocurrencies were promoted on his behalf.

    McAfee shared a few photos of his smartphone screen indicating that his calls and text messages were hacked. 

    "The first indication that I had been hacked was turning on my cell phone and seeing the attached image," he told the BBC.

    ​"All that the hacker did was compromise my Twitter account. It could have been worse," he added.

    The cyber security pioneer added that he has no control over Twitter’s security and since then he had removed two-factor verification from all of his accounts just in case.

    Back in the 80’s McAfee became famous for founding a company that released first commercial anti-virus software McAfee VirusScan. Recently the entrepreneur has become known as a crypto-currency expert by some.

    A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France May 27, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/File Photo
    'Straightforward and Clear': Bitcoin Expert Says Crypto Holds the Future
    He began issuing a daily recommendation to the public about which of the virtual currencies he recommended others should invest in.

    When his Twitter account got hacked it started making rapid suggestions as to what crypto-currency people should buy.

    According to some social media users, whoever is responsible for this hacking might have been able to profit by asking others to promote the mentioned crypto-currencies on McAfee’s behalf.

    Some social media users made fun of McAfee on getting his Twitter hacked.

    ​While others were baffled how this could happen in the first place.

     

    Related:

    John McAfee: 'I Can Promise You It Wasn't Russia Who Hacked the DNC'
    Bitcoin Introduces to the World a 'Technology as Revolutionary as the Internet'
    Japan's Biggest Bank to Introduce Safety Net for Bitcoin Investors
    Bitcoin on the Rise After Pre-Christmas Crisis
    Bitcoin Stabilises After Worst Sell-Off Since 2015 as Platforms Suspend Trading
    Bitcoin's Black Friday: Blockchain Prices Plunge
    Tags:
    cyber security, cryptocurrencies, Hack, Twitter, John McAfee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok