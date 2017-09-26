Register
    Giza Pyramids & Sphinx - Egypt

    Renowned Archeologist Debunks Claims of New Discoveries About Egypt's Pyramids

    Archeologists already know the ways Ancient Egyptians used to transport massive stone blocks from the country's south to the site in the north where the Great Pyramids of Giza were built, respected Egyptian archeologist and former Mminister of Antiquities Affairs Zahi Hawass said, debunking recent media claims about a sensational new discovery.

    Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that a group of archeologists had uncovered the secret of the construction of the Great Pyramids with the help of an ancient papyrus. The ancient document, recently found in the seaport of Wadi Al-Jarf, was said to have offered important new details on how the Egyptians were able to transport the 2.5 ton blocks over 800 kilometers from Aswan in southern Egypt to Giza in the north over 4,600 years ago. The papyrus explained that the transportation of the heavy limestone and granite blocks was carried out with the help of special boats and special-purpose channels and canals.

    However, preeminent Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawass says there is nothing new about this 'discovery'. Speaking to Arabic newspaper Al-Sharq al-Awsat, the expert said that archeologists have known about how the ancients had transported the stone blocks for some time.

    "This is not new. We know all the methods used by the Ancient Egyptians to transport the granite blocks from Aswan," he explained.

    Egyptians watch the historical site of the Giza Pyramids as they are illuminated with blue light, as part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, in Giza, just outside Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    "The transportation was carried out from a special port at the site where the stones were prepared in Aswan using special wooden boats which moved along the Nile, and then along construction canals to a specially-built port near the pyramids," the archeologist said.

    Hawass and fellow archeologist Mark Lehner recently published 'Giza and the Pyramids: The Definitive History', a 500+ page tome featuring many secrets and little-known details on the pyramids and their construction.

    The great Pyramids of Giza are among the most famous and oldest man-made structures in the world. Located about 15 km outside Cairo, the complex is over 4,500 years old, and consists of three Great Pyramids, as well as a sculpture known as the Great Sphinx and several cemeteries. The Great Pyramids of Giza are among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and receive millions of tourists every year.

