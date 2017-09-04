Gambit Esports Wins 2017 LoL Continental League (PHOTOS)

The final tournament of the League of Legends Continental League 2017 was held in the Moscow region on September 3. The Gambit Esports team became the champion of the CIS-division and the winner of the prize fund of 1.5 million rubles (about $26,000).

In the final tournament, their opponent, M19, was beaten 3 — 2.

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Awarding ceremony for winners of the League of Legends Continental League finals at the Glavkino film and television complex in the Moscow Region

Thus, Gambit Esports will represent the division of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the World Championships, which will be held in China from September 23 to November 4.