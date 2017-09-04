Gambit Esports Wins 2017 LoL Continental League (PHOTOS)

Team Gambit Esports became the champion of the League of Legends Continental League 2017.
In the final tournament, their opponent, M19, was beaten 3 — 2.
Thus, Gambit Esports will represent the division of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the World Championships, which will be held in China from September 23 to November 4.
- A cosplayer during the League of Legends Continental League finals at the Glavkino film and television complex in the Moscow Region© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
- A cosplayer during the League of Legends Continental League finals at the Glavkino film and television complex in the Moscow Region© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
- A cosplayer during the League of Legends Continental League finals at the Glavkino film and television complex in the Moscow Region© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
- Awarding ceremony for winners of the League of Legends Continental League finals at the Glavkino film and television complex in the Moscow Region© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
