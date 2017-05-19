Register
15:17 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Pope Francis bows his heads and closes his eyes during the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession in Rome, Friday, April 18, 2014

    Scorn From on High: Pope Reproaches Kiev For Attacking Orthodox Church

    © AP Photo/ Alessandra Tarantino
    Society
    Get short URL
    230680

    In an unprecedented sign of inter-faith solidarity, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Vatican has been summoned by Pope Francis over a new bill by Ukrainian lawmakers which would impose discriminatory restrictions against the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

    On Thursday, Ukrainian lawmakers delayed voting on two bills which would impose severe restrictions on the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a major religious organization accounting for half of Ukraine's total Eastern Orthodox parishes, churches and communities, with over 11,500 parishes and monasteries and representation in every region of the country.

    Left to right: Bell tower of Ivan the Great, building of Senate in Moscow's Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Mother Russia: Europe's Orthodox Christians Want Moscow to Protect Them
    Lawmakers' proposals included assigning a "special status" for religious organizations whose leadership was based in an "aggressor state," the term used by Kiev to describe Russia. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Moscow Patriarchate is the major target of the legislation.

    The proposed bills see the Ukrainian Orthodox Churches under the Moscow Patriarchate as a possible threat to the country's 'national interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity', and thus requiring special control by the government, including the power to approve church appointees, confiscate property, or even ban churches outright.

    Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, appealed to foreign political and religious leaders, including Pope Francis, to convince Kiev not to go forward with the bills, which he said would be an unheard-of level of religious discrimination for modern-day Europe. Kirill warned that if the bills were approved, they would "threaten the constitutional rights of millions of Ukrainian believers" and "escalate intercommunal conflict in Ukraine." 

    The Vatican responded to Kirill's plea. Archpriest Nikolai Danilevich, Cleric of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, confirmed that the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Vatican had been summoned in connection with the draft legislation.

    "The Vatican is concerned about the possibility of adopting bills 4,128 and 4,511 [the bills proposing restrictions against the work of the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church]. Our Ambassador to the Vatican has been summoned. The Vatican fully agrees with the position expressed by Roman Catholic Bishop Stanislav Shirokoradyuk on this subject," Danilevich explained in a post his Facebook page.

    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Russian Church Urges US to Join Forces With Russia in Fighting Terrorism
    Earlier, Senior Bishop Shirokoradyuk, head of the Kharkiv and Zaporizhia Dioceses, had criticized the bills' proposals.

    In addition to the Pope, Patriarch Kirill appealed to the United Nations, the president of the World Council of Churches, and the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France (the members of the so-called Normandy Four group on peace in eastern Ukraine).

    In addition to being a sign of its defense of Christianity, regardless of denomination, the Vatican's response to the controversial bills appears as another sign of the warming relations between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, which began last year in a historic meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis in Cuba. That meeting was the first of its kind since Christianity was split into western and eastern branches in 1054.

    Basilica of Saint Nicholas in Bari
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Yuriev
    St. Nicholas Relics to Be Brought to Russia From Italy - Church Official
    Ukraine has three denominations of Orthodoxy, each referring to themselves as the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Only the one reporting to the Moscow Patriarchate is considered canonical and recognized by all other national Orthodox Churches in the world, and by the Ecumenical Orthodox Church in Constantinople. 

    Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukrainian authorities have made repeated attempts to build up support for a local Ukrainian Orthodox Church disconnected from the Moscow Patriarchate. Church leaders and worshippers alike have resisted these efforts, even amid the sharp deterioration in relations between Moscow and Kiev over the last several years.

    Related:

    Mother Russia: Europe's Orthodox Christians Want Moscow to Protect Them
    Russian Church Urges US to Join Forces With Russia in Fighting Terrorism
    Top Russian Cleric Spotlights Ordeal of Christian Minority in Middle East
    St. Nicholas Relics to Be Brought to Russia From Italy - Church Official
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Russian President Putin Congratulates Russians on Easter
    Tags:
    summons, Catholic Church, Russian Orthodox Church, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Ukraine, Vatican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok