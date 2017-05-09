Register
23:17 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House

    Northern Overexposure: Canadian Approval of Americans Hits All-Time Low

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Society
    Get short URL
    1130 0 0

    Even best friends fight sometimes, right? A new poll has suggested that Canadians’ opinion of the United States has reached their lowest levels in 35 years of tracking.

    The new poll was conducted by the Environics Institute for Survey Research (EISR), surveying over 2,000 Canadians with a 2.2 percent margin of error. It found that 44 percent of Canadians hold a favorable view of their neighbors to the south, while 53 percent hold unfavorable views.

    Nineteen percent of respondents also said that the political climate had caused them to cancel travel plans to the United States, and another 8 percent said they were considering doing the same.

    Baby
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Cry it Out: Canadian Newborns the Fussiest in the World

    "There's been a dramatic change," EISR Executive Director Keith Neuman said. He cited the "unexpected election of Donald Trump" for the "dramatic impact" on public approval of the US. The same poll was conducted in 2012 and found that 68 percent of Canadians had a positive view of Americans, a 24-percent difference.

    This is the lowest level of Canadian approval of Americans on EISR record, since they started tracking it in 1982. Approval levels hit an all-time high of about 75 percent in 1983, before beginning a downward trend that would continue until 2005, which saw a then-all-time-low of 49 percent. Approval bounced back up after that, before drastically declining again in 2017.

    The study also found sharp differences between American approval over age and gender barriers. Thirty-nine percent of Canadians aged 18-29 approved of the US, compared to 48 percent of Canadians 45-59. Fifty-one percent of men felt positively about the US, compared to 38 percent of women.

    Piles of softwood lumber destined for export, are stacked at a Richmond, B.C., Canada lumberyard (File)
    © AP Photo/ CP/Richard Lam
    US Tariff on Canadian Lumber 'Unfair, Punitive Duty' - Ottawa

    The same study charted Canadian opinions of immigration. Sixty-two percent found the level of immigrants coming into Canada favorable, a position shared by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Only 35 percent of Canadians agreed with the statement that "there is too much immigration to Canada."

    Americans' opinion of Canada, on the other hand, remains high. In February 2017, a Gallup poll found that 92 percent of Americans had a favorable opinion of "America's Hat." Canada has topped out America's list of most well-liked nations for decades, beating out other allies like Great Britain (82 percent), Japan (80 percent) and Israel (70 percent.)

    The US and Canada share the world's longest unguarded border (and in fact the world's longest border, period), memberships in trade agreement NAFTA, airspace via NORAD and military resources via NATO. The United States is Canada's top import and export partner by extremely wide margins, while Canada is the US" top exporter and second-biggest importer after China.

    Tags:
    poll, survey, US-Canada relations, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok