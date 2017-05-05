Want to Become a Turk? Just Pour $1.5Mln in Turkish Economy!

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to the Resmi Gazete newspaper, the recent changes to the country's law on citizenship provides foreigners investing in Turkey's economy during a three-year period an opportunity to be granted citizenship.

The amendments facilitated the process of citizenship acquisition, as under former regulations foreigners had to invest at least $2 million or own real estate in Turkey worth a minimum of $1 million with the special condition of not selling it for at least three years.