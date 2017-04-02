Register
    Depression

    Dangerous Blues: WHO Warns That the World Slipping Into Depression

    Society
    The World Health Organization has made some startling revelations ahead of the upcoming World Health Day as the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide turned out to be depression.

    The WHO warned that currently over 300 million people over the world are trying to cope with depression and urged the international community to re-think the approach towards mental disorders as at present time people with mental illnesses get little or no support in the majority of countries.

    Dr Shekhar Saxena, Director of the WHO Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, told Sputnik Radio that the number of people in the world suffering from depression increased by 18 percent over the past decade.

    "The world is having more and more of depression; it has shown an 18 percent increase in the last ten years. As of now there are more than 300 million people suffering from depression anywhere in the world. The reasons for this increase are, of course, the increase in population, but also the increase in the age of the population because depression is more common among middle-aged people as well as the elderly," he said.

    Dr Saxena also warned that depression is in fact an insidious and severe disease that affects the afflicted in several ways.

    "People (with depression) are not able to work, people are not able to study, they’re not able to look up to their day-to-day as well as any social interactions that might be needed. It (depression) is also responsible for absenteeism as well as presentism which is actually when the person is on the job but cannot perform as well. But the most severe and most devastating impact of depression is suicide. Not all of the suicides are caused by depression, but depression is definitely one of the leading risk factors for suicide," Dr Saxena explained.

    He also remarked that the global response to depression appears to be “much smaller than it should be,” both in high- and low-income countries, and that due to the fact that depression is being stigmatized many people suffering from it either don’t realize that they have depression or refuse to accept it.

    "We don’t ask the right questions to a person we suspect might be having depression… So the main theme for this World Health Day, which is on 7th of April, on depression, is 'Let’s Talk'… We start talking about it, and then things can happen and lives can be saved… But certainly there’s a lot of stigma, a lot of discrimination, and a lot of hesitancy in people accepting that they might have depression," Dr Saxena said.

    And finally, Dr Saxena pointed out, despite the severe nature of this threat, "depression can be treated, so early identification is important" and medical treatment, as well as therapy, are extremely effective in curing this insidious malady.

      Mitach2002
      I agree. To cheer the world up why not have a Rothchilds, Rockefeller open hunt season. I know it would cheer me up.
      cast235
      Reason? No JOBS.. Obama, melted mid income with the low class. Creating a new class by itself. Kenyanomics did NOT work.
      Everything from FOOD that loss a lot and then went UP, rents, ONLY gas went down and is stiuck in the middle
      But for how long. As a result and a new formula to deny pensioners raises, pensioners including Veterans, lost about , 350.00 U.SEW increase yearly. Some similar amount was given to all pensioners, when there was no raise once . So people would shut up, ABOUT THE BAIL OUTS.
      oR WAIT!! I think it was 250)).. My memory failing.. Oh well. But in about 4 or 5 years VETS did NOT gotten that yearly amount raised. Driving them into poverty. THIS is te main cause of depression.
      Next is violence. Marches.. People looking for CASH. Many see hopelessness. A gov that don't care. Spend all in military and toppling governments using terrorists. And court in west, to topple them.
      Believe it or not, all this cause depression. At ALARMING RATES.
      The reason for this is, of course, stupid politicians who think they know better than the people.
      cast235, Kenyanomics, nice term.
      Dr. Alice Miller was a great expert on the failure of western mental health treatments. They often so more harm than good. Western medicine is profit-driven and the best results are seldom the main objective.
      The headline should read "World governments drool at the prospect of revenues from psychomed sales." As the dispensers of psychomeds, government hospitals and government social workers stand to make fortunes pushing dope for diseases which do not exist to perfectly healthy people who are very easy to talk into taking any pill which takes them on a "happy vacation."

      As well, see how easy the USA is to govern now where criminals are so messed up on drugs they cannot even aim straight or drive a getaway car. All the most vile of the world's governments wish to emulate the USA in this respect. Mugabe's zombie will reign forever if he follows the USA's lead!

      Afraid of being talked into taking pills which kill you to treat a disease which does not exist? Read up on a medical/psychiatric method of deception called "gaslighting" courtesy of the UK's Spectator:

      www.spectator.co.uk/2017/02/how-the-stress-industry-is-gaslighting-britain

      Insane asylums used to be the main tool for dealing with political dissent as well as coercing the millionaire's daughter not to marry the stablehand. Now you too can carry your very own Kirkbride "facility for moral hygiene" right in your own pocket, in a bottle!
      Wouldn't you be depressed if you are working for a minimum wage while you slave driving CEO is a billionaire?
