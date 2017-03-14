RT Broadcaster Objective in Coverage of Conflicts - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The foreign minister added that the representatives of other media should adhere to similar ethical principles.

"RT covers everything very, very objectively. At the very least, the story on how this or that conflict is unfolding that is presented to the global community would be incomplete without coverage by [RT] correspondents," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

RT was one of the first media outlets to use 360 degrees cameras. Using this filming technique, it made a report on devastation of western Mosul in Iraq released on Monday.

The Iraqi armed forces are currently carrying out an operation to free Mosul from Islamic State, a terrorist organization, banned in many countries including Russia. The US-led coalition has been backing Baghdad in this operation and conducting strikes against terrorists.