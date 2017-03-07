Russia Ranks 27th Among 'Best' Countries, 2nd Most Powerful Nation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia, the world’s largest country by land mass, has also been named the second most powerful, with first place taken by the United States, according to the report.

The study, which ranked 80 countries on global performance, listed Russia eighth among "up and coming" economies, 24th among best countries for entrepreneurship, and 28th in cultural influence. On quality of life, Russia ranks 41st.

In 2016, the report ranked Russia 24th out of 60 nations.

The top five states in in the 2017 Best Countries report include Switzerland, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and Japan.