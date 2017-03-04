Register
20:52 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Motion illusion

    Optical Illusions That Rocked Social Media and Confounded Our Brains

    © Photo: Fiestoforo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 64 0 0

    “Won’t believe it, till I see it” is a popular phrase used by many skeptics around the world; however, it is becoming more and more obvious that sometimes even one’s eyes cannot be trusted. Proof of that are optical illusions, which have taken the internet by storm. Below Sputnik presents the ten best ones that have left us perplexed and awed.

    Red Strawberry

    One of the recent optical illusions that was turned into an internet sensation is a strawberry tart. The strawberries appear red in color despite the fact that there are no red pixels in the photo. That is, this color is exclusively in our mind which by itself “corrects” the image and our eyes perceive it as red. Yes, we were baffled by it, too!

    ​Olivia Wilde and baby Daisy

    At first glance this is just a pretty photo of the star of “Doctor House” and her little daughter Daisy. Then suddenly you see the “giant baby hand” of Daisy. The hand obviously belongs to the actress herself; however, for a few seconds they got us!

     

    #❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

    Публикация от Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) Фев 14 2017 в 7:43 PST

     

    Movie stars and a cross

    Even the hottest celebrities turn into caricatures of themselves because of this optical illusion. Focus on the cross between the portraits. What do you see?

    ​Missing pair of legs

    How many girls do you see in this photo? Well done, six. And how many pairs of legs? The social media users really enjoyed this illusion as many jokes were made about the missing pair of legs. Some “reasonable” explanations included that the legs had been eaten by the sofa!

    According to some users the only possible explanation is that the two girls sitting to the left are wearing a similar shade of dark jeans.

    Lake or no lake?

    It's nice sometimes to contemplate life on the edge of a lake in a forest. More unusual, but nevertheless pleasant, is to lie on an uprooted tree and look up at the sky. This optical illusion requires you turn your head to one side to immediately understand what is going on.

    ​The Ames Room

    The oldest of all the optical illusions on this list is the Ames room, which was created by the American ophthalmologist Albert Ames in 1934-1935.

    From the outside it looks like an ordinary room, but in fact it is an irregularly shaped room: the walls, floor and ceiling are inclined and the right angle is closer to the viewer than the left one. Due to that, it seems that the person standing on the right side is a giant and the one who is on the left is a dwarf.

    Man’s face in coffee beans

    In this optical illusion you must try and find a man’s face in the coffee beans. For some people it is a matter of just a few seconds, whereas for others it may take longer.

    In any case, don’t give up, as this optical illusion is a test of one’s observation skill.

    ​What color is the dress?

    Probably, it was with this “dress of discord” that real hysteria around optical illusions began. Is the dress blue and black, or white and gold?

    The owner of the dress eventually said that the correct answer is the first one, but some people who saw it as the second version were still not convinced. The answer, however, lies in the imperfection of our eyes and the inability of the brain to cope with the adjustment of color.

    ​Enter cartoon land

    A sculpture in New Zealand is made to look like a cartoon. A well-known New Zealand sculptor, Neil Dawson, designed it. From afar the sculpture looks like a giant painted piece of paper put up on a hill. However, once you approach it, it becomes clear that this sculpture is actually made out of metal.

    Train speeding in both directions

    So you see a train speeding away in one direction, right? Now just imagine that it is going into the other direction. What do you see?

    Related:

    Freaky Tricks: Korean Artist’s Makeup Illusions That Will Blow Your Mind
    Push It to The Limit: Crazy Tricks Boston Dynamics’ Handle Robot Can Do
    Even Blindness Can't Stop This Skateboarder Performing Tricks
    Learn Four Amazing Magic Tricks With a Christmas Twist
    Tags:
    optics, society, illusion, Instagram, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok