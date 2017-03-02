Sotheby's London Art Auction Totals Record $240Mln

–

LONDON (Sputnik)Flower Garden, a 1906 painting by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, became the third most expensive artwork sold in Europe after being purchased for almost 48 million pounds.

A Sotheby's representative told Sputnik that five paintings were sold for over 10 million pounds each, with eight works by Pablo Picasso fetching almost 55 million pounds. The total sales amounted to the third-biggest auction in European history.

Picasso's painting of a tomato plant sold for 17 million, while the Seated Nude fetched almost 14 million. Amedeo Modigliani's portrait of Pierre Edouard Baranowski's was in the top three of Wednesday's most expensive painting after going for 16 million pounds.

Paul Gauguin's Woman with a Mango was sold for 8.4 million and a winter landscape by Alfred Sisley went for 7.4 million.

