© AFP 2016/ Sam Yeh Russian, Chinese Scientists Team Up to Unravel the Mysteries of Earthquakes

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)According to the China Daily newspaper, the vessels will be given to two geological institutes.

The Ocean Geology IX is reportedly equipped with an underwater drill that can be used to take geological samples from 525 feet underground at water depth of over 1.5 miles.

The newspaper reported, citing chief engineer of the China State Shipbuilding Corp, that the new ships would play a crucial role in promoting innovation in marine geology.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!