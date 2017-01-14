Welcome! Moscow is One of Safest Cities in World for Foreigners

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of crimes against foreign citizens in Moscow is one of the lowest among world tourist cities, Sergei Shpilko, head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, said on Saturday.

"Every year is different, but according to the Moscow police data the number of registered crimes against foreign tourists is no more than 20-30 per year. For such metropolis as Moscow that is a tiny crime rate," Shpilko said at the Gaidar forum, adding that the crime rate against foreigners is many times lower in Moscow than in Tokyo, New York and other big cities.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations 15

He pointed out that despite the low crime rate Moscow is one of the first cities in the world that decided to create tourist police, which from his point of view is primarily a psychological measure that will be very popular and useful.

Shpilko added that this Russian practice was being introduced in China.

