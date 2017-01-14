Welcome! Moscow is One of Safest Cities in World for Foreigners

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of crimes against foreign citizens in Moscow is one of the lowest among world tourist cities, Sergei Shpilko, head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, said on Saturday.
"Every year is different, but according to the Moscow police data the number of registered crimes against foreign tourists is no more than 20-30 per year. For such metropolis as Moscow that is a tiny crime rate," Shpilko said at the Gaidar forum, adding that the crime rate against foreigners is many times lower in Moscow than in Tokyo, New York and other big cities.
Shpilko added that this Russian practice was being introduced in China.
