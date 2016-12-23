Putin on Culture Censorship: Impossible to Ban Anything in Modern World

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Resolution on Russian Media Drives EU Back Into Period of Censorship - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, Artistic Director of Moscow's State Theatre of Nations Yevgeny Mironov, speaking at a joint session of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art and the Presidential Council on the Russian language, said that recently there have been concerns among actors about limits on artistic freedom, caused by illegal actions of officials who had banned performances, such as the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in the Siberian city of Omsk.

"In general, it is impossible to prohibit anything in the modern world, we will not go this way," Putin said at an annual press conference, asked about attempts at censorship in culture.

The Russian president instructed to look into this issue.