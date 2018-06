Group A winner Uruguay will face the Portuguese team in a round of 16 match in the Russian city of Sochi. The game will determine which team will play against France, which has already advanced to the quarterfinals after a victory over Argentina.

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez said on Friday that the whole team, including previously injured defender Jose Maria Gimenez, is ready to play the match on Saturday.

In turn, Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos said, addressing the upcoming game, that Portugal would not rely on their star player Cristiano Ronaldo alone, adding that the match would be "serious."

Follow Sputnik's live feed to found out more.