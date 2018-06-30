Uruguay Takes the Lead Again Making 2-1 vs Portugal at FIFA World Cup Match

The second game of the World Cup knockout stage decides which of the two teams will advance to the quarterfinals to play against France, which won a dramatic victory over Argentina 4-3 in Kazan earlier on Saturday.

Uruguay has been leading in the first half of the round of 16 match against Portugal after striker Edinson Cavani scored the first goal for his national team in the 7th minute. In addition to this, Portugal's goalkeeper managed to make a save after a free kick by Luiz Suarez.

Portugal's Pepe managed to equalize the score at 55th minute of the match, making it 1-1. The draw didn't last long, as Uruguay managed take the lead back with Cavani scoring goal and bringing his team to 2-1.

Previously, Uruguay came first in its group with 9 points, defeating Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia. In turn, Portugal also managed to remain undefeated, winning its match against Morocco and drawing ties against the Spanish team and Iran.

