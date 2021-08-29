Falcon 9 Launched in Florida With SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft

"Confirmed: spacecraft separation of the @SpaceX Dragon from the Falcon 9 rocket. Next stop the @Space_Station," NASA updated 20 minutes after the liftoff.
Later in the day, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket's first stage booster had successfully landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.
Falcon 9’s first stage booster has landed on A Shortfall of Gravitas – first landing on this droneship! pic.twitter.com/vaiqb30q0P— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 29, 2021
It is assumed that Dragon will dock on the ISS at around 11:00 a.m. (ET) Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)