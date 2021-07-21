NASA Presents Early Science and Preview of Sample Collection From Mars

Tune in to Sputnik's live broadcast as NASA representatives present early science and a preview of a sample collection from Mars.
NASA launched the Mars Perseverance Rover in July last year. The rover landed on the surface of the red planet in February. Since then, it has sent photos from Mars to Earth, as well as a video made during the landing.
It has collected and stored over 111,000 raw samples which will be transported to Earth for analysis.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)