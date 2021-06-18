Register
20:31 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua

    They Could Be Out There: Astronomer Urges Humanity to Hunt for Objects Like Oumuamua

    © CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser / The first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106585/09/1065850986_0:73:1280:793_1200x675_80_0_0_7a98bf04ceb884aa6539ff430ae6a276.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202106181083185557-they-could-be-out-there-astronomer-urges-humanity-to-hunt-for-objects-like-oumuamua/

    Loeb expressed his hope that, with advance warning, humanity could not just detect objects similar to Oumuamua, but send spacecraft to study them in detail.

    Avi Loeb, a Harward University astronomer who proposed that Oumuamua – an interstellar body from outside of our Solar System that whizzed past Earth in 2017 – could be an artificial object, has called to expand efforts to search for alien civilizations that may exist in the depths of space.

    "The chances are that we will be encountering alien technology – in other words, equipment – long before we encounter creatures from other worlds," he said, cited by Haaretz. "Equipment can survive over long distances and long periods of time, and equipment can be sent off without any intention of its being used for many years to come."

    According to the media outlet, Loeb observed that there are "tens of billions of systems like the Earth and the sun just in the Milky Way," which would suggest that there are "quite reasonable odds" that civilizations like ours may exist, even in our galaxy.

    UFO
    © CC0
    Scientist Searching for Extraterrestrial Life Slams 'Evidence' of UFO Sightings

    He also noted that, since the universe was formed billions of years ago and most stars formed before the Sun, “another civilization need only be older than ours to have technology that we are incapable of understanding.”

    "It’s reasonable that older alien civilizations sent out spacecraft, just like we’ve sent out Voyager and New Horizons beyond our solar system," Loeb remarked. "We need to be searching for evidence of the existence of alien civilizations just like we conduct archaeological excavations, looking for anything they may have left behind. We can find evidence for their existence if we discover other bodies like Oumuamua, and if we find them early enough."

    The astronomer also expressed his hope that the upcoming addition of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which is more sensitive than the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii that discovered Oumuamua, may allow humanity to discover such objects more frequently and perhaps, "with advance warning", even "send up a spaceship that could meet it, photograph it, and maybe even land on it."

    "If we could document such an object, we could easily distinguish between an artificial object and a natural object – and if it’s artificial, we could bring this technology to Earth," he said. "As a result of discovering the technology of other cultures, more advanced than ours, we’ll enjoy a scientific boost, and this will have a very high economic value. The moment the field of astroarchaeology opens up, it will be like the gold rush."
    Tags:
    search, civilizations, extraterrestrial, Avi Loeb
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse